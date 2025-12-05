Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 797,867 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of NexGen Energy worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 674,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NexGen Energy stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexGen Energy

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.