APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth $98,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in APi Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $32,342,000. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.