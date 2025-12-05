Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 15,597 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

