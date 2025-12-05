Lido Advisors LLC Sells 14,354 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

IHAK stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a market cap of $886.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

