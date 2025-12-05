New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 129,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 942,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,463,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,159 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 102,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 63,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.48 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

