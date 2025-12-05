New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,275 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AAON by 32.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 79.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,231.40. This trade represents a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $139.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

