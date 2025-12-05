Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.14. Approximately 2,402,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,146,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

