Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) was down 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 778,876 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 181,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

