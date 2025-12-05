Insider Selling: Loews (NYSE:L) Director Sells $155,635.06 in Stock

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Charles Diker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $155,635.06. Following the sale, the director owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,640.42. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Loews by 880.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.