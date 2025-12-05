Joel Babbit Sells 700 Shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) Director Joel Babbit sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,000. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $252.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.02. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $299.97.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $475.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.80.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

