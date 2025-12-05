Wilmer Pergande Sells 4,299 Shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) Director Wilmer Pergande sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $145,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,085. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $34.22 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $545.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 65,744 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.