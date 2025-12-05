Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 15.9% – Should You Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) traded down 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 187.20 and last traded at GBX 188. 27,846,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,705% from the average session volume of 1,542,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £723.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

