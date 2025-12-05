Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $132,000.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Vicki Sato sold 22,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,188,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,346. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,963.54% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 787,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 403.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 704,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 564,537 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 979.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 560,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 519,374 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

