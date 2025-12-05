Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 14.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) were down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 188.60 and last traded at GBX 190.20. Approximately 27,301,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,672% from the average daily volume of 1,540,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.49. The firm has a market cap of £723.46 million, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

