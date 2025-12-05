Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RBLX. Wall Street Zen raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.78.

Roblox Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.95.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $6,992,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 382,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,608 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,041,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

