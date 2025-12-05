Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Increased to Hold at Mizuho

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WH. Zacks Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $109,337,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 545.8% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,505,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $70,353,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,755,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 764,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.