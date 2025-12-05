FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kilroy Realty Issued By KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kilroy Realty in a report released on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp analyst U. Rana anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.24 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,611,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,521,000 after purchasing an additional 230,236 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,149,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,080,000 after buying an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.70%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

