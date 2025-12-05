Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for ITT Earnings

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a report issued on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

ITT Stock Up 1.4%

ITT stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. ITT has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $197.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ITT by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.