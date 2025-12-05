BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded by Natl Bk Canada to Strong-Buy Rating

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Natl Bk Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.33.

BRP Trading Up 6.5%

About BRP

TSE DOO opened at C$105.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. BRP has a one year low of C$43.88 and a one year high of C$108.90.

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

