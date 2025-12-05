Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KNX opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $254,205.76. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

