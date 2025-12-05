Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RVSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rail Vision has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

RVSN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -1.24. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

