International Paper Company $IP Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 63,400.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

