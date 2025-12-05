Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $717.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

HUBS stock opened at $376.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,708.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.41 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total value of $3,128,935.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 504,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,883,034.26. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

