Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1,339.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 651.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $166.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.50 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.47.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

