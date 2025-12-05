New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,748 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 65.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the first quarter worth $190,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.16. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

