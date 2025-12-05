Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,795 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

