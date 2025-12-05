Comparing OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet -411.11% N/A -262.52% Pinterest 48.99% 8.20% 7.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

OneMedNet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneMedNet and Pinterest”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $494,000.00 189.98 -$10.13 million ($0.05) -36.80 Pinterest $3.65 billion 5.04 $1.86 billion $2.88 9.44

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pinterest 0 8 22 1 2.77

Pinterest has a consensus target price of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.76%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Summary

Pinterest beats OneMedNet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

