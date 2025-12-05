Head to Head Contrast: Global Interactive Technologies (GITS) & Its Rivals

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “COMP – SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Global Interactive Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.
Risk & Volatility
Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Interactive Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 16.78, meaning that their average share price is 1,578% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Interactive Technologies
|$790,000.00
|-$6.17 million
|-2.17
|Global Interactive Technologies Competitors
|$14.72 billion
|$4.16 billion
|26.29
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Interactive Technologies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Global Interactive Technologies Competitors
|475
|3319
|8537
|310
|2.69
As a group, “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Global Interactive Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Interactive Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Interactive Technologies
|N/A
|-104.68%
|-93.94%
|Global Interactive Technologies Competitors
|18.11%
|25.44%
|7.40%
Summary
Global Interactive Technologies competitors beat Global Interactive Technologies on 13 of the 13 factors compared.
Global Interactive Technologies Company Profile
Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Receive News & Ratings for Global Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.