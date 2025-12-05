Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 2,694.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,694.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,125 to GBX 3,165 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
