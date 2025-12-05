Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 89,369 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,369 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fiserv worth $172,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,148,000 after purchasing an additional 807,916 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 108.1% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,643,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,232,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

