New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 208,137 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

