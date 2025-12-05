KB Financial Group Inc $KB Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KB. Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.