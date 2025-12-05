New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 33,664 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 6,154.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of monday.com worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in monday.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $243,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $154.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $141.20 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Bank of America reduced their target price on monday.com from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $332.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.27.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

