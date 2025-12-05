Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reliance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.75. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

