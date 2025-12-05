New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Hamilton Lane worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 176.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.98 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.69.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

