New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 12,941 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,617,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pool by 35.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1,201.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 83,278 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 13.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $229.63 and a 52 week high of $380.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.87 and its 200-day moving average is $295.84.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

