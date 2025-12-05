Simon Cooper Purchases 13,338 Shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Cooper acquired 13,338 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 per share, with a total value of £28,543.32.

LON:OTB opened at GBX 215 on Friday. On the Beach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182 and a 52-week high of GBX 304.50. The company has a market cap of £318.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.02.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

