Simon Cooper Purchases 13,338 Shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Cooper acquired 13,338 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 per share, with a total value of £28,543.32.
LON:OTB opened at GBX 215 on Friday. On the Beach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182 and a 52-week high of GBX 304.50. The company has a market cap of £318.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.02.
On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current fiscal year.
On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.
