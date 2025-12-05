Amy Zegart Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Zegart sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $741,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 6.7%
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.
