Insider Buying: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) CFO Purchases $1,060,970.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3%

Fiserv stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

