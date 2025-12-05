Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 30,536 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $25,531,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $56.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

