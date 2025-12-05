Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $201.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

