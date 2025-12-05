Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319,468 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $3,334,357.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 118,283 shares of company stock worth $3,928,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

