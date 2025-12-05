Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,506 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,977,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

APLS stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $458.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 108,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,123.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $737,502.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $91,013.64. This trade represents a 89.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,373 shares of company stock worth $2,084,036. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

