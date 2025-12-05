Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 140,266 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock valued at $79,253,568. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:GM opened at $75.26 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

