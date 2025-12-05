Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 155,737 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,737 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.35% of CG Oncology worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CG Oncology by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CG Oncology by 193.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CG Oncology by 41.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other news, Director James Mulay sold 19,112 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $745,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu purchased 1,515,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at $49,999,983. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,344 shares of company stock worth $1,921,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Stock Up 5.0%

CGON opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.29. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGON. Jones Trading began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

