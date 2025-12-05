Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 18,306 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $50,934,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,992.68. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $3,319,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,313.82. The trade was a 43.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 198,776 shares of company stock worth $13,080,628 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

