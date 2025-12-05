Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $6,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 480,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,353,542.17. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,929,294 shares of company stock valued at $502,634,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

