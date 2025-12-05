Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,862,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.11% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 129,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 125,941 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,791,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 375,271 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

