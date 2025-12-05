Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of B2Gold worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,099,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,730,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,516,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.B2Gold’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC cut their target price on B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

