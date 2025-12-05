Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 364,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 38.7% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $338,232,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,930,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,640,000 after buying an additional 439,315 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

